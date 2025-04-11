4,000 Torontonians will engage in a giant Wonderverse social experience this weekend

This weekend, more than 4,000 Torontonians will attend Wonderverse at YZD in the former Downsview Airport hangars — the historic industrial space will be transformed into a vibrant intergenerational playground. Participants will be guided through a 60-minute choose-your-own-adventure-style journey that blends 2D visuals, 3D installations, puzzles, stories, and spontaneous social moments, all carefully orchestrated to spark creativity, curiosity, and connection among participants

This free, immersive, audio-guided experience — a collaboration between Reset (the team behind the World’s Most Diverse Group Hug and Toronto’s Pop-Up Playgrounds), RebuildTO, and Northcrest — takes place on April 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; April 11 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; and April 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at YZD (10 Hanover Rd., North York). Although the event is already sold out on each day, you can join the waitlist.

Wonderverse will be the final chance for the public to explore the Downsview Airport Hangars before reconstruction — the 370-acre former Downsview Airport lands, led by Northcrest Developments, are being transformed over the next 30 years! This project will evolve into seven vibrant neighbourhoods, welcoming more than 55,000 residents. It’ll feature over 28 million sq. ft. of residential space, seven million sq. ft. of commercial and cultural spaces, and nearly 74 acres of parks and open spaces.

Torontonians can expect a lot more from the former Downsview Airport in coming months. This summer, the grounds will transform into a cultural community hub with the launch of the YZD Farmers’ Market! The family-friendly market will be more than just a place to shop for fresh Ontario produce — patrons can support local entrepreneurs and artisans by indulging in artisanal goods, delicious brews, and ready-made meals while enjoying live acoustic music and interactive art projects that celebrate the rich history of YZD. You can head to the market every Saturday from June 14 to Oct. 11, between 11 a.m. and 4 pm.