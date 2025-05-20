The Lunch Lady Anthony Bourdain made famous has arrived in Toronto

Update: The Lunch Lady, the beloved Vietnamese street food icon made famous by Anthony Bourdain, has passed away. Nguyễn Thị Thanh died of cardiac arrest on May 19, 2025, shortly after arriving in Toronto ahead of her new restaurant opening. The Ossington location, originally set to open June 3, has been postponed.

Fifteen years ago, the late Anthony Bourdain stumbled upon a nameless lunch stall in a Ho Chi Minh City alley and declared it one of the best meals of his life. The woman behind the ladle was Nguyen Thi Thanh, now known around the world as The Lunch Lady — a nickname Bourdain himself helped bestow.

Now, her legendary soups and street food are finding a third home—this time on Ossington Avenue—following the 2020 launch of a Vancouver outpost, with the Toronto location set to open next month.

The original stall became famous for serving a different soup every day, drawn from generations of family recipes. Bourdain described Thanh’s food as “discovering new neighbuorhoods every few mouthfuls” — high praise that turned a quiet corner of Saigon into one of the most popular spots in Thailand.

In an interview, a representative from The Lunch Lady shared insights into the Toronto expansion.

“We’re bringing over some of our most beloved dishes from Vancouver, but Toronto will have its own unique identity with exclusive new dishes inspired by the city’s energy and diverse food scene.”

Diners can expect signature favourites like Steak Lúc Lắc, Wagyu Phở Bò and Bún Bò Huế, alongside dishes that pay tribute to the original Saigon stall. But Toronto-exclusive creations are in the works too — all staying true to the bold, deeply layered flavours that made Thanh’s food a global phenomenon.

The new space at 93 Ossington (formerly Boehmer) is getting a full redesign.

“The space is being completely reimagined to feel warm, vibrant and transportive,” the rep explains. We’re drawing inspiration from the bustling markets of Saigon, incorporating rich textures, layered lighting, and elements that reflect Vietnam’s culinary culture: ringing in artwork, handcrafted elements, and nods to chef Nguyễn Thị Thành’s original street stall.”

And yes, the Lunch Lady herself will be part of it.

“Ms. Nguyễn Thị Thanh’s influence is at the heart of The Lunch Lady, and that won’t change in Toronto,” they say. “She’ll be here for the grand opening, and plans to visit frequently to share her expertise, and connect with guests. Toronto will definitely have the chance to experience The Lunch Lady through her eyes and her cooking firsthand.”

To mark the opening, the team has planned a series of preview dinners, pop-ups and chef collaborations.

“Toronto has an incredible food culture, and we’re excited to be part of it.”

The Lunch Lady officially opens on June 3. You can make reservations here.