12 must-visit cherry blossom spots outside of Toronto

Fragrant cherry trees covered in pretty pink, pale red, and soft white petals will reach peak bloom throughout Toronto and the rest of Ontario early this month due to warmer temperatures. Cherry blossoms will typically last between four and 10 days, and while we went over several locations across Toronto where you can enjoy gorgeous Sakura views, there are many popular spots to admire the ethereal cherry blossom displays outside of the city!

Wander along 99 acres of beautifully paved paths, charming gardens and grass trails as you admire the stunning magnolia trees (from early to mid-May) and trails of cherry tree blossoms near the entrance (mid to late May). Visitors can also explore the more than 80,000 annual plants grown at the on-site greenhouse! Admission is free; guided garden tours are $8 (2565 Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls).

Visit the nation’s capital for one of the most breathtaking spots to admire Sakura trees! The Arboretum (considered the most northerly Arboretum on the continent) covers over 25 hectares between Dow’s Lake and the Rideau Canal. The space boasts tons of different growing environments and shrub specimens, as well as crab apples, a magnolia grove, weeping willows, and even a 100-year-old tree (Arboretum, Prince of Wales Drive, Ottawa).

Look out for the largest flowering cherry tree collection just south of the lilac dell at the Arboretum (plan your visit soon, as the ephemerals bloom for a very limited time and are sensitive to heat, wind, and rain). Stroll through the Rock Garden as well as the terraces of Laking Garden overlooking Grindstone Creek (680 Plains Rd W, Burlington).

This charming park is nestled high atop the Niagara Escarpment at the north end of Niagara Parks and the southern point of the Bruce Trail! Here, you’ll find several historic monuments, including Brock’s monument (memorializing the 1812 Battle of Queenston Heights) and the Landscape of Nations, commemorating the Six Nations. You’ll spot the cherry trees in front of the Laura Secord Monument at the entrance to the historic park (14184 Niagara Parkway, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

This national historic site is nestled in downtown Ottawa between the Rideau Canal and the Ottawa River! You’ll spot a small grove of cherry trees on the east side of the park (Elgin St, Ottawa).

This tin waterfront park is nestled in a serene lakeside, renowned for its colourful display of flowers! Stroll through the sprawling gardens and enjoy various art installations amidst the blooming cherry blossoms (1308 Lakeshore Rd E, Oakville).

The park is nestled in one of the oldest regions of the Niagara region, along the Niagara River, just south of Niagara-on-the-Lake. It’s also home to McFarland House — one of the oldest buildings in the Niagara region and a perfectly charming spot to enjoy a cup of tea while admiring the display of blossoms (15927 Niagara Parkway Recreational Trail, Niagara-on-the-Lake).

This park sits at the foot of Harbourfront Drive near Hamilton’s downtown core. The walkway near the entrance is lined with majestic cherry blossom trees, which were gifted to Hamilton by Japan (200 Harbour Front Drive, Hamilton).

Stroll through the promenade while taking in scenic views of the lake, beach and Skyway Bridge! The cherry blossoms are one of the park’s most picturesque landmarks, receiving thousands of visitors every year (1400 Lakeshore Rd).

Cherry blossoms are breaking out all throughout the park — stroll along the west edge of the park and you’ll spot several trees with bright red blooms. Toward the east side, you’ll spot several older trees. Near the Memorial Rose Garden, you’ll spot a young tree with fresh pink blossoms as well as a much larger older tree sparkling with white blossoms! This is a perfect spot for Insta photos (1000 Main St E, Hamilton).

Admire the stunning cherry blossoms in Ottawa’s oldest park, nestled above the Rideau Canal by the Ottawa River. You’ll find an oasis of Sakura trees and tulips along Mackenzie Ave, with stunning river views, lookouts and walking trails (Mackenzie Ave, Ottawa).

This complex is one of London, Ont.’s, most scenic settings, and is surrounded by gardens with walkways, arbours, ponds and tons of green space. Take pics against the blossoming cherry trees in Ivey Park. You’ll also spot magnolias and various blooming plants throughout the space (625 Springbank Drive, London).