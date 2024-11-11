11 Toronto restaurants just got a $19K boost: Here’s what they’ll do with it

Toronto’s food scene has always been one of the most exciting and diverse in North America. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to sleek new spots, the city is constantly evolving. And now, 11 local restaurants are getting the support they need to take it to the next level.

Thanks to the Backing International Small Restaurants program, a global initiative by American Express, these spots are receiving $19,500 CAD each to help them grow. This is the third year of the program, which is all about giving small businesses the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by good fork (@thegoodforkto)

“Small restaurants enhance our local neighbourhoods in so many ways, from introducing us to new tastes and cultural cuisines, to providing us with spaces to gather and deepen our sense of community,” said Kerri-Ann Santaguida, vice president and general manager of merchant services for American Express Canada. “We are proud to support a new group of local restaurants, providing funding to enhance the essential elements of their business operations and the meaningful experiences they create for their communities.”

These grants come at an important time in Toronto’s dining scene, which has been in full-on transformation mode. From sustainable dining to plant-based innovations and global flavour fusions, the city’s food culture is evolving.

The 11 Toronto Restaurants Receiving Funding

The selected Toronto-based restaurants span a range of cuisines and dining experiences, from cozy brunch spots to high-energy restaurants that cater to the city’s diversity. Some have been community staples for years, while others are newcomers shaking up the dining scene.

African Village

Bisou Toronto

First and Last Coffee Shop

Good Fork

Hermie’s

Island Oysters Restaurant & Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🎥 thrisha (@thrishasdreams)

MIA Brunch Bar

Positano Restaurant

Stop Restaurant

The Rivoli

Toronto Island Café Inc

With this funding, these restaurants can enhance their digital presence, refresh their spaces improve kitchen operations and ramp up local outreach.

You can learn more about the 2024 Backing International Small Restaurants grantees here.