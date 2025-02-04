10 Super Bowl-ready Toronto spots with wings so hot you’ll need to sign a waiver

Sports pubs and restaurants across Toronto are gearing up for Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 9. Whether you’re rooting for the Eagles, the Chiefs, tuning in for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, or just here to witness the Swift-Kelce love story unfold in real time, game day wouldn’t be complete without some hot wings on your plate

Turn up the heat this year by dining in or ordering out from these hotspots offering the city’s most flavourful, fieriest and downright deadly wings from these must-try spots.

Wally Tap & Grill

You may not know it from its East York hidden location, but the chicken wings at the Wally Tap & Grill go above the sports bar standard. There’s a reason their chicken wings are the most ordered menu item and the wide selection of sauces means there’s a flavour for every palate. The “Suicide” sauce tops the Scoville scale for those most adventurous. 302 O’Connor Dr.

The Green Dragon Pub

Given the fiery heat of a dragon’s flame, this pub lives up to its name perfectly Boasting a casual roadhouse pub feel, The Green Dragon Pub has become well-known for their generous portions of deliciously flavourful wings. This pub turns up the heat with the legendary “Dragon Fire” and “Inferno” sauces. 1032 Kingston Rd.

Wingzilla

Another wing spot named after a beast, Wingzilla serves up a wing that even Godzilla himself might not be able to stomach. This Queen Street bar menu is complete with 18 sauce flavours including four of the hottest in town. From a “Mango Habarnero” (mangos hit with fresh habaneros) to a “Godzilla” (suicide sauce topped with chilies), there’s more than one flavour that pack the heat you crave. 1129 Queen Street E.

The Right Wing Sports Pub

Uptown sports pub The Right Wing offer a range of fiery flavours that are no joke. If “Dragon Fire” and The Exorcist wing” don’t sound hot enough for you, this joint even offers a shot called “The Wing of Death.” You may not want to try these wings alone—or without a cold beer next to your plate. 2497 Yonge St.

AllStar Wings & Ribs

Have you ever had to sign a waiver just to eat a wing? That’s the requirement for trying the Armageddon Challenge at AllStar Wings & Ribs, a pub franchise with locations in Scarborough, Markham and Vaughan. Apparently, the heat rating for this wing is in the millions of Scoville units (yes, that’s possible!). Do you dare to take the challenge?

Wingstime

More than 100 flavours are up for grabs at Wingstime. If you’re not sure where to begin, the “homicide” sauces are certainly to die for while the “Killer Thai,” “Suicide Digger,” and “Spicy Jerk BBQ,” pack a mean punch that are not made for the faint of heart. 2675 Eglinton Ave W.

Duffs Famous Wings

There’s a reason this place is called Duff’s Famous Wings, but it’s not just the quality of the chicken they’re celebrated for. There’s a warning on the menu reminding diners these aren’t your average hot wings. That’s proven true after just one bite of the “Amaggedon,” which is known for being a hard-to-finish being basket, while “Death” is no walk in the park, either. With three locations across the city, Duff’s is sure to be a fan favourite spot to watch the Championship match next weekend.

Drums N Flats

“Insane Heat that will blow your face off” is the promise from the hottest wings found at Drums N Flats. Habanero and Scotch bonnet peppers are the face-blowing ingredients that make these wings stand out above the rest. 1980 Avenue Rd.

Crown & Dragon

There’s a reason Crown & Dragon has bottled some of their signature wing sauces so you can enjoy it at home — so you don’t have to face the public while trying to get this heat down. These award-winning wings are a great way to heat up game night, with the fan favourite flavours like “Dragon’s Breath” and the extra-spicy “Holy Habanero.” If that’s not hot enough, take a bite of the “Ghost Pepper Habanero,” using the infamously deadly ghost pepper. 890 Yonge St.

6ixty Wings

Head downtown to find some of the hottest wing sauces at 6ixty Wings. As its name suggests, this wing house offers more than 60 sauce flavours including more than a dozen that pack a hot punch. From thai and BBQ sauce blended with knockout sauces to the “Killer Heat”—the hottest of them all—it’s easy to see why this joint is becoming a dominating empire, with locations opening across Ontario and beyond. 410 Bathurst St.