10 essential local shops to visit in Yorkville

We love supporting local in Toronto, and we’re lucky to have so many amazing independent shops in the city. And while areas such as Yorkville may be known for being home to high-end, luxury international brands, there are also some locally-owned gems. Ranging from mini department stores to retailers that are entirely dedicated to cashmere, the next time you’re in Yorkville, check out these 10 essential shops.

An ultra-cool boutique that does the hard work of sourcing all the trendiest streetwear brands so that you don’t have to, Capsule curates limited edition, hard-to-find and even vintage pieces that range from exclusive Junya Watanabe x Levi’s printed jeans for $1,140 to an absolutely massive footwear collection that goes far beyond the usual OG Sambas and Air Jordans. If you like to have the latest and greatest in fashion, this boutique will be a favourite.

Owned and curated by a very stylish mother-daughter duo in Toronto, a trip into 119 Corbo will give you a pretty clear sense of their style inspirations — namely, 90s-inspired pieces and Belgian designers. Unsurprisingly, then, the shop always has pieces from Ann Demeulemeester and Dries Van Noten in stock, as well as other top designers of a similar aesthetic, including Jil Sander, The Row and Maison Margiela. With high-end designers come high-end prices: don’t expect to find anything under $100 here. But you can also snag the occasional amazing sale, like a $1,300 Rick Owens ruched top for $524.

Originally launched in Parkdale in 2015, Toronto Designers Market found a home in the Yorkville Holt Renfrew Centre a few years ago. Soon, it will be undergoing another transformation — the boutique will be renamed to Wilkes & Bowens. But it will keep its original ethos of showcasing emerging, local designers. The boutique has been successful in helping to launch the careers of Toronto designers, including Ross Mayer, which recently opened its own standalone Yorkville boutique for the first time. Featuring a curated selection of Canada’s top emerging & established brands, take a peek inside and you may find your new favourite designer here!

Over the Rainbow has always been cool. Joel Carman and his family have been running this denim institution since the 1970s, always in Yorkville. Some loyal shoppers have been visiting this boutique for four decades, and we can see why — Over the Rainbow has got it all when it comes to not just jeans but also dresses, sweaters, accessories and more. And with a tailor shop located in-house for all your repair needs (plus a complimentary bottom hem with every regular price denim purchase), it really is a one-stop fashion shop.

One of Toronto’s most popular streetwear shops, Kenshi offers buy, sell and trade services if you’re the kind of person who collects designer sneakers. Often frequented by celebrities and sports stars — including, most recently, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — the luxury shop always has some incredible rare finds in stock, along with the classics. Brands range from Goyard and BAPE to Chrome Hearts and Amiri.

A family-owned shop, now with three locations across the city, TNT is less mom-and-pop shop and more luxury boutique — if a boutique spans 20,000 square feet and offers entire menswear and womenswear sections. Every it-girl designer brand you’ve heard of (and many of the ones you haven’t) is available here, but the best part about TNT is its regular sales, clearing out all old inventory for up to 70 per cent off. Score an event dress for a fraction of the price and expect to be turning heads!

A taste of New York–style shopping in the heart of Toronto, Andrews is one-of-a-kind. This miniature department store just for women has always had impeccable taste, and its newly revamped Yorkville location makes shopping more fun than ever. Offering private shopping, styling and alteration services in a spacious shop featuring arched statement windows, you’ll feel like you’re popping into a charming boutique while on vacation. Bonus: Andrews is big on Canadian and women-led designers, so it’s likely your new favourite piece will be from a local brand.

For a bit of European sensibility right in the city, Judith and Charles has got you covered — run by a Canadian (Judith) and a Frenchman (Charles) who happened to fall in love, this boutique merges both cultures with ease. Easy, breezy linen sets, structured blazers, light knits and plenty of organic cotton make up much of the in-store collections. Very French!

It’s all in the name — this soft and cozy boutique is all-cashmere, all the time. The Cashmere Shop offers Mongolian-made, heirloom quality, 100 per cent cashmere garments, and the boutique really does it all, ranging from gloves scarves and socks to sweaters, loungewear sets and even hot water bottle covers. Perfect for gifting, we’re especially impressed by the range of colours offered here — expect much more than the usual neutrals and beiges of the usual cashmere offerings!

One of the most darling stores in the neighbourhood, Advice from a Caterpillar is so cute that you might just have to go in, even if you don’t have kids! A lifestyle shop offering kids’ clothes and accessories as well as home goods, toys and books and even some women’s clothing, items lean sustainable, modern and minimalist with plenty of childlike whimsy.

For the essential local shops to visit on Queen West, click here.

For the essential shops to visit on Ossington, click here.

For the essential shops to visit in Rosedale and Summerhill, click here.

For the essential shops to visit in Leslieville, click here.