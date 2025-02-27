10 essential local shops to visit in Leslieville

We love supporting local in Toronto, and we’re lucky to have so many amazing independent shops in the city. The next time you’re in one of the east end’s trendiest neighbourhoods, Leslieville, check out these 10 essential, and locally-owned, shops.

Local gift shop Scout is a treasure trove of Canada-based small brands, and you’ll find everything from embroidery kits to 1,000-piece puzzles, small-batch skincare and elegantly-made jewelry. With a focus on community care, founder Leah Eyles also makes sure to donate to local charities and initiatives through the shop, from Sistering to Native Women’s Association of Canada. A bright and cozy store featuring a full wall of stationery and cards, you can find every component of your next gift here.

Possibly the most unique storefront in Leslieville, Gadabout is a curated vintage and curiosity shop with a packed interior that could convince even the most casual shopper to stay a while and peruse every hidden corner. Whether you’re seeking true vintage gems from the 1800s, a set of glasswares or a one-of-a-kind knickknack (we’re talking a taxidermized bird or antique potato chip tins), you’ll likely find something that suits here!

Specialising in local and Canadian independent designers, Coal Miner’s Daughter is where to go when you’re looking for that special piece to complete your wardrobe. Their sunny Leslieville location is beautifully organized, filled with high-quality sweaters, unique jewelry and fun outerwear—and with an ongoing pledge to have no less than 80 per cent Canadian designers in their shops, it’s very likely any piece you find here is a local gem.

For loungewear, cozy clothes, homewares and accessories that are made in Canada, stop into Province of Canada. With a minimalist aesthetic of simple shelving stacked with vintage-inspired designs (we’ll hazard a guess that you might find your new favourite crewneck here), the brand’s Leslieville shop is chic and oh-so-tempting to step into and browse as we reach the final days of winter and lean into creams, beiges and neutrals again.

With two shops on Queen Street—one in the east and one in the west—Philistine covered its bases in making sure everyone in Toronto can peruse their independently-owned boutiques. Filled with trendy finds from brands including Naked & Famous, LL Bean, Brixton and HVISK, the selection here leans practical but fun when it comes to clothes. There’s also a “gift shop” portion of the store, teeming with candles, housewares, puzzles, patches and pins and more.

Now a recognized shop in the city with three locations, we’re still partial to Good Neighbour’s original location in Leslieville. Located in the front of a charming little house, this lifestyle shop with a department store twist is packed with everything you could ever need—find fashionable clothing, kids and baby gear, home necessities and the perfect gift-ready items here.

Skincare buffs in Toronto know Health Hut is where to go for more niche beauty and body care finds that you might not find at your local Sephora or drug store. With a focus on natural, “clean” products, the beautiful display of products lining the walls of the Leslieville location will make you feel like you want to do a complete overhaul and cleanout of your bathroom. Top brands include Vintner’s Daughter, Graydon and 19/99.

There’s no better way to spend a lazy Sunday afternoon at a cozy and independently-owned bookstore! Queen Books, with its printed wallpapers and area rugs, invite you to stay awhile—and while you’re at it, find your next read, maybe even by a local author.

An underrated vintage shop in the city, Coffee and Clothing is also the team behind the city’s latest and coolest flea market, the Hogtown Flea. With an impressive collection of workwear and sportswear in particular, the best part is that you can also get any pieces in your wardrobe mended by their in-house mender Mutsumi, helping extend the life of all your favourite clothing.

The ultimate one-stop-shop for supporting local, Arts Market takes the concept a step further by renting space to artistic entrepreneurs to sell their goods, taking no commission and providing space for emerging artists to find their audience. Filled with incredibly unique finds, from macrame to photography prints to curated vintage, you’re guaranteed to spot something new and exciting every time you visit!

