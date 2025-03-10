10 delicious Toronto restaurants where kids eat free

While many parents love to reminisce about the joys of parenthood — from the fridge covered in colourful kid art to spontaneous dance parties and everything in between — there are times when cooking just isn’t on the agenda (or maybe you’ve had enough of the complaints).

During March break, take a break yourself and treat your little ones to free meals at these Toronto restaurants that are offering deals for the kids.

Barque Smokehouse

A favourite for parents and kids, Barque Smokehouse is Roncesvalle’s local for and ridiculously good barbecue. Their family-style atmosphere is fun and allows guests to really relax after a long day. The menu, a little different than those of southern barbecue, is composed of refined smokehouse dishes that are fit for the whole family. On school nights, the restaurant offers a great deal for families, with kids eating free Sunday through Thursday. With a minimum $40 spend per adult, you can treat your little ones to a tasty meal, choosing from options like chicken tenders, pulled BBQ chicken, or grilled cheese, along with sides like mac n’ cheese, shoestring fries and chilled sugar snap peas. Plus, add a scoop of maple swirl ice cream for dessert on Fridays and Saturdays.

McSorley’s Wonderful Saloon & Grill

On Wednesdays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. your kiddos can dine and dash at McSorley’s (with the purchase of an adult entrée and drink). Not only can they chose from delicious dishes like fish n chips and beef tacos, they’ll also be treated to a magical night courtesy of Nicholas Silva, who puts on a spectacular magic show that will be sure to mesmerize your little ones while they eat — no iPad needed.

The Old Mill

Weekends usually whirl by in a blur as you dash your kids from one extracurricular gig to the next. But here’s a breather: if your little ones are aged three or under, they can chow down at Old Mill’s weekend buffet brunch or dinner for absolutely nada. And hey, even if your brood is a bit older (between four and eleven), there’s still a silver lining — they’ll dig into the same spread for a reduced rate of just $30 during brunch or dinner.

Mandarin Restaurants

Every day is kids’ day at everyone’s favourite Chinese buffet! At the Mandarin, children 4 years and under eat for free (up to two kids per paid adult). And if they’re not fans of Chinese cuisine, the restaurant offers a large salad bar, along with more kid-approved options like French fries, pizza and, of course, a huge dessert table.

Eataly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eataly Toronto (@eatalytoronto)



Eataly’s Kids Eat For Free deal is a no-brainer for parents looking to dine out without breaking the bank. At participating locations, like La Pizza and La Pasta (Eataly Yorkville) and Eataly Ristorante (Sherway Gardens and Don Mills), kids 12 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. The kids’ menu includes all the essentials: pizza with toppings like spicy salami and prosciutto, or pasta with butter and a side of mozzarella.

Ikea Swedish Restaurant

Every Wednesday at Ikea, kids eat for free! With every adult meal purchase, get two complimentary kids’ meals. Plus, don’t miss out on their famous Swedish meatballs — a must-have treat for the whole family!

Parcheggio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parcheggio (@parcheggioto)

Take the kids to Parcheggio on Wednesdays and Sundays, where they can enjoy a free kids’ meal with the purchase of an adult entrée*. Wednesdays are Pasta Nights, with $15 pastas for you and a free meal for them, and on Sugo Sundays, kids eat free with any Sugo Sunday adult order. A great way to spend time together without spending too much!

Swiss Chalet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swiss Chalet (@swisschaletca)

Swiss Chalet is a classic choice for family meals, especially on Wednesdays when kids eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée. Kids 10 and under can dig into options like cheezy noodles, chicken tenderz & dip, or the smoky rib sammy, which come with a side, apple juice and a treat.

Dragon Pearl Buffet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dragon Pearl Buffet (@dragonpearlbuffet)

This March Break, Dragon Pearl Buffet is dishing out a deal too good to miss. From March 10-14, kids eat free with the purchase of an adult buffet—no strings attached (well, just one: cash only). It’s a win for parents, a win for kids, and a win for your wallet.

Denny’s St. Clair

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denny’s St. Clair Toronto (@dennys_stclair)

Every Tuesday night at Denny’s, little ones eat free with the purchase of a regular-priced adult entrée. The breakfast favourite have built a menu that lets kids choose (and kids love nothing better than to have options). Entrée and side options include Mac and cheese, chicken tenders and build your own grand slam.