10 best places to eat at Toronto Pearson airport, ranked

Who says you can’t sip a pint at 9 a.m. or eat a burger at 6 a.m.? At the airport, throw dietary rules out the window. For your next jet-setting adventure, we’ve curated the top 10 eateries at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. From comforting classics to daring global eats and even a sophisticated wine bar, these spots are set to redefine your expectations of airport dining.

10. Tap into refreshing brews and tasty bites at Tap & Pour

For beer enthusiasts, Tap & Pour in Terminal 3 offers a selection of draft beers from Toronto’s award-winning Mill Street brewery. Enjoy pub-style food and breakfast options served daily before you board your domestic flight. Hours are flight dependent.

9. Level up your meal at The Burger Federation

Craving a burger with international flair? Head to The Burger Federation for Angus beef burgers inspired by cuisines from France, Greece, Mexico, Thailand and more. Their all-day breakfast menu offers omelettes, French toast and breakfast burgers. There are also vegetarian options available. Located in Terminal 1, The Burger Federation is open from 5 a.m. until the last flight.

8. Explore 13 draft beers at Beerhive

If you’re jetting off on an international flight, quench your thirst and satisfy your cravings at this bar in Terminal 3. With a selection of 13 draft beers, including local and international brews, Beerhive is the perfect place to set up shop for beer enthusiasts. Pair your pint with contemporary pub snacks, sandwiches, salads, or pizzas for a flavourful and relaxing pre-flight experience. Beerhive is open from 5 a.m. until the last flight.

7. Sip and savour at Vinifera, a wine bar experience

Elevate your pre-flight experience at Vinifera in Terminal 1, where you can choose from over 85 wines and 20 beers, including local and international selections. Then, pair your favorite wine or beer with menu options like tacos, flatbread, and crostini. You can even enjoy breakfast options until 11 a.m. Located in Terminal 3, Vinifera is open from 5 a.m. until the last flight.

6. Enjoy flavours from the Distillery District at Cluny Grille

Transport yourself to Toronto’s historic Distillery District at Cluny Grille in Terminal 3. IF you’re heading to the U.S.A., after security you can enjoy delectable brunch options to savory French-inspired dishes. Many recommend trying one of the chef’s creative takes on poutine or Toulouse sausage! Cluny Grille is open from 11 a.m. until the last flight.

5. Dive into deliciousness at The Dirty Bird Chicken & Waffles Express

If you’re a fan of classic comfort food that hits the spot, then this is a must-visit. Unsurprisingly, you can indulge in mouth-watering fried chicken, hearty sandwiches — like the OG — and their world-famous waffles. Located in Terminal 1, it’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

4. Twist your taste buds with global comfort food at Twist

Head to Twist in Terminal 1 for a unique culinary experience curated by celebrity chef Roger Mooking. Options on this menu include a mix of hummus, pastrami melt, fried chicken, and more. The best part? This eatery boasts a menu prepared from scratch using the freshest ingredients. Twist is open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m.

3. Cozy up to comfort foods at The Hearth

Elevate your pre-flight dining experience at The Hearth in Terminal 1, where Chef Lynn Crawford’s culinary prowess shines. Known for her market-inspired comfort food, Chef Crawford brings her expertise from Ruby Watchco to Pearson Airport. Treat yourself to hearty meals and delectable creations that redefine airport dining. Hours fluctuate based on daily flights.

2. Indulge in Italian delights at Boccone Trattoria

Craving Italian classics? Boccone Trattoria by chef Massimo in Terminal 1 has you covered. Known for his appearances on the Food Network, chef Massimo’s menu has a diverse amount of pizza, pasta, paninis, and breakfast options. Order the pasta of the day or the funghi and arugula pizza. Plus, families will appreciate the kid’s menu, making it a convenient stop for travelers of all ages. This spot is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

1. Try the Iron Chef’s recipes at LEE Kitchen by Susur Lee

While the Iron Chef’s famous slaw isn’t on the menu, if you’re looking for a more tantalizing meal, then LEE’s kitchen is the place. Here you can indulge in chef Lee’s menu of signature dishes that amplify tradition with a fusion twist. Options include cheeseburger spring rolls, Asian style steak, or a dim sum sampling platter. LEE Kitchen is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.